Mowi, the world's largest producer of farmed salmon, posted an operating profit of €322 million ($353 million) for the first quarter of 2023, significantly better than the company's expected profit of €284 million ($311 milli﻿on), and 56 percent higher than the same quarter a year ago.

The harvest volume for the group was 102,500 metric tons in the quarter, against an expected 97,600 metric tons previously guided by the company.

Operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the group’s value-added products (VAP) consumer products division, amounted to €37 million ($40.6