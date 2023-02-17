A marine services company is continuing its quest to get Bakkafrost Scotland to settle what it claims are unpaid bills arising from the failed recovery of a sunken feed barge last year.

Fife-based Briggs Marine claims an oral agreement entered into following the failure of an initial plan to rescue the sunken barge has not been honored.

Bakkafrost won the first iteration of the court case, but Briggs Marine disagreed with the verdict, pushing the case into arbitration, Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen told IntraFish.