The aquaculture division of Agrosuper, parent group of salmon farming giant AquaChile, reported a 136 percent increase in earnings last year, lifted by the massive comeback in the US foodservice market in particular.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $323 million (€298 million) last year, while revenues spiked 17 percent to $1.44 billion (€1.32 billion).

Numbers were also lifted by tight global supply after Chile decreased harvest volumes last year.

"During the fourth quarter, the global salmon market was marked by a recovery in demand from the foodservice channel, exceeding pre-pandemic demand levels," Agrosuper said in an earnings presentation.