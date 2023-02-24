Tavish Scott, the CEO of Salmon Scotland, has called for urgent action to address the housing crisis affecting the Highlands and Islands of the country.

House price rises in rural and coastal communities have soared above the Scottish average by as much as 168 percent in some areas, sparking warnings that if left unchecked, this inflation risked the creation of a housing crisis and the depopulation of Scotland's rural communities.

At present, millions of pounds paid by salmon farming companies go to the Crown Estate Scotland – the property company which manages the coastal seabed on behalf of the Scottish Government.