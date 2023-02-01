All Oslo-listed salmon farming companies harvested fewer fish than anticipated during last year, according to a compilation by IntraFish and its sister publication Dagens Naeringsliv.

The two largest salmon companies, Mowi and SalMar, had the least discrepancy while Grieg Seafood, Leroy Seafood and Bakkafrost harvested between 13 percent to 26 percent less than they had guided.

In 2023, Faroe Island-based Bakkafrost harvested 73,000 metric ton fish, 26 percent less than its estimation for the year.

"I understand that many have been disappointed by our 2023 results, and I am too," Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen told IntraFish.