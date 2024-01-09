An algal bloom outbreak in Chile's southern Aysen region is expected to cost Chilean salmon farmer Blumar around $8.5 million (€7.8 million), the company told the country's stock market regulator.

Numbers are yet to be finalized, but the outbreak affecting salmon at the the company's Victoria growout site and neighboring Chivato 1 site will likely result in the loss of 3,100 metric tons of fish, Blumar CEO Gerardo Balbontin said in the update.

Wellboats and specialist are currently at both sites, and the remaining dead fish are expected to be removed in the coming days.