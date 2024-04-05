Embattled Chilean salmon producer Nova Austral will have to pay fines totaling $947,654 (€874,275) for damaging the seabed at one of its production sites following an appeals court ruling this week, Chile's environmental authority, the Superintendencia del Medio Ambiente (SMA) said.

The fine was originally handed down in July 2022 after SMA alleged the seabed had been altered at the Aracena 14 production site in the Magallanes region of southern Chile.

That same month the company had permits revoked at other production sites after repeated instances of overproduction were found to have caused environmental damage in the Alberto de Agostini National Park, Magallanes Region.