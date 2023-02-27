Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer, will not appeal an Oslo court ruling that it must pay Ireland boss Jan Feenstra NOK 1.13 million (€102,953/$109,072) in addition to court costs of almost NOK 200,000 (€18,221/$19,306), the company told IntraFish.

Feenstra sued the company claiming he missed out on millions of Norwegian kroner after he was unable to redeem stock options during a notice period following his resignation and ultimate departure.

Fennstra and Mowi disagreed about the validity of Feenstra's option program.