Norway-based salmon giant Grieg Seafood has been fined NOK 1.4 million (€120,000/$132,000) following a pollution breach in 2021, according to Norwegian media group NRK.



In August 2021, 96,000 farmed salmon were killed due to a chlorine leak outside Grieg's harvest facility in Alta in northern Norway.

An employee without sufficient training was given the responsibility of refilling tanks, resulting in a chlorine leakage, prompting local police to accuse Grieg Seafood of violating pollution and animal welfare laws, according to NRK.