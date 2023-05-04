Norwegian salmon producer Masoval is claiming NOK 29.8 million (€2.5 million/$2.8 million) from the Norwegian government after the wrongful diagnosis of the PD SAV3 strain of pancreatic disease.

The incident, which took place last November, led to the company killing an unspecified large number of fish at its Kattholmen production site, Masoval said in a note to the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Once the misdiagnosis was recognized, Masoval demanded compensation from the state, which acknowledged liability for the misdiagnosis in November 2022.

However, the Norwegian government has not recognized a causal link between the misdiagnosis and the financial loss suffered by Masoval, prompting it to submit a claim to Trondelag District Court in central Norway.