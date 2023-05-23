Norwegian land-based producer Salmon Evolution said Tuesday its recent challenges with fish mortality have now stabilized.

The company issued the update as part of its quarterly report published on Tuesday morning.

"We are pleased to announce that the decisive actions taken in recent weeks have stabilized the situation, and the company has been able to return to production mode," said Salmon Evolution CEO Trond Hakon Schaug-Pettersen.

Salmon Evolution recorded a loss of NOK 24 million (€2 million/$2.2 million) in the first quarter, compared to a loss of NOK 11 million (€1 million/$1.1