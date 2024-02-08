The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has received multiple reports of possible fish escapes from salmon farmers following storms that battered the country last week.

Up to and including Feb. 6, the agency said it had received reports from three companies of potential escapes from 14 cages spread over eight locations mostly in Trondelag.

The extent and nature of the damage to cages varies, said officials, but the localities in question have salmon ranging in size from about 300 grams to 6 kilograms.