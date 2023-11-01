Mitsubishi-owned salmon farming giant Cermaq lost 200 salmon during a delousing incident last week at its Storholmen facility in northern Norway.

During the operation on Oct. 26, some of the fish were unintentionally pumped onto the deck of the wellboat instead of back into the pen, Cermaq Communication Manager Astrid Aam told IntraFish.

The incident caused the fish, weighing an average of 400 grams each, to escape into the sea.

Recapture nets were in place within 10 minutes after the incident, but no salmon have been caught in the nets so far, Aam said.