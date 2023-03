Salmon egg supplier AquaGen Scotland has appointed Keith Drynan as Managing Director effective May 1.

Drynan who will leave his position as commercial director at feed giant BioMar has two decades of experience in the aquaculture industry in Scotland and overseas.

He joined BioMar in May 2022, previously working as general manager at Troutlodge, a division of Hendrix Genetics and as head of broodstock production at Landcatch Natural Selection in Scotland.