The salmon death toll from an algal bloom outbreak in Chile's southern Aysen region affecting Chilean producers Blumar and AquaChile and threatening Mowi and Multi X sites has risen to nearly 5,000 metric tons, 31 percent higher earlier estimates of just over 3,800 metric tons.

The incident is expected to cost Chilean salmon farmer Blumar an estimated $8.5 million (€7.8 million), the company told the country's stock market regulator on Tuesday.