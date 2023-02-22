Norwegian salmon giant SalMar will sell the former sales operation of Norway Royal Salmon (NRS) in Kristiansand, Norway, to Dutch processor Visscher Seafood.

Last fall, SalMar merged with fellow salmon producer NRS. Due to NRS's unusual setup, with farming operations in northern Norway, a head office in Trondheim and a sales office in Kristiansand, the latter is now being sold.

During the presentation of the company's fourth quarter results, SalMar announced the sale, which will take place at the end of February, said SalMar CEO Frode Arntsen.