Norway-based processor Hardanger Seafood reported an escape of fish from its site in Langevagen, Norway.

The facility where the escape took place is a harvest facility and the farmed salmon that escaped weighed between 4 kilos and 5 kilos, according to the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries. It is unclear at this time the exact number of fish that escaped.

The company has set out recapture nets, and 38 fish had been caught last week.

The Directorate of Fisheries is looking into the incident, which was reported on Dec.