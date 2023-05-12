Norway-based salmon group SalMar's process to assess strategic alternatives for its holding in aqua service group Froy is ongoing.

"There are several options on the table and there is strong interest in the group," Salmar CEO Frode Arntsen said during the company's quarterly presentation on Thursday.

The company announced earlier this year it is considering strategic options for Froy after receiving interest from perspective buyers.

DNB Markets is engaged as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet BAHR as legal adviser to assist in the review, which is expected to be concluded during 2023.