Icelandic salmon farmer Arnarlax has signed a €100 million ($107 million) sustainability-linked credit agreement to help it finance its existing loans.

The new financing deal will support the company's growth strategy and improve operational flexibility, it said.

"Having a sustainable linked financing supports the company's vision and ambition to be a sustainable Icelandic fish farmer," Arnarlax CFO Jonas Heidar Birgisson said.

Management secured the credit facility through DNB Bank, Danske Bank and Arion Bank.

The financing package includes a term loan and a revolving line of credit.