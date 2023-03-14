Norwegian salmon processor SalmoSea announced that the company's harvesting facility in Flerengstrand, central Norway will close.

A major upgrade was completed at the SalmoSea site a couple of years ago, but to keep the company competitive, an investment of approximately NOK 250 million (€22 million/$24 million) in further upgrades was needed, according to the board which said it was unable to do so given the situation with the ground rent tax on aquaculture.

The closure of the harvesting facility will affect 110 SalmoSea employees, although the company has said it will put arrangements in place to find new jobs for them.