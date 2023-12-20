The Icelandic Consumer Agency, Neytendastofa, has banned SalMar-backed salmon group Arnarlax from using certain sustainability claims in its marketing.

Arnarlax's marketing and promotional material violates the Act on Control of Business Practices and Marketing, Neytendastofa argued in in a report published this month.

The government body said the company's use of the terms 'sustainable' and 'sustainability' was "general and vague and not supported by sufficient data" and therefore misleading and unfair to consumers.

Neytendastofa specifically refers to claims made by Arnarlax about sustainability and environmentally friendly production which have appeared on the company's website and in advertising and promotional material.