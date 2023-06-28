Russia's farmed salmon prices, which soared to record highs last year, are now plummeting due to surging imports from Chile and the anticipation of a significant wild salmon harvest this summer.

Wholesale prices for Atlantic farmed salmon from the Murmansk region have fallen over the past month by between 13-14 percent, according to Russia’s Fishing Union, the country’s industry association representing several large processors and traders.

Prices for standard quality salmon dropped 13.8 percent to RUB 1.250 (€13.66/$14.86) per kilogram, while salmon of premium quality was traded at RUB 1.330