Inarctica, Russia’s largest salmon and trout producer, formerly known as Russian Aquaculture, has acquired Nizhniy Novgorod-based Mulinsky Fish Farm, the company confirmed to IntraFish, but declined to disclose further details.

Mulinsky Fish Farm specializes in rearing salmon fry. The facility has a total area of more than 5,700 square meters, which includes a fry breeding workshop, recirculating water supply tanks for keeping fish and processing capacity.

The deal for the Nizhny Novgorod fish breeding complex is estimated to have cost around RUB 150 million (€1.8