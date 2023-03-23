Scientists from the All-Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) are expecting a sharp increase in the Pacific wild salmon catches to 511,000 metric tons this year.

The projections mean that Russia’s 2023 Pacific wild salmon harvest is poised to become the fourth-largest by volume in recorded history.

According to forecasts, catches off Kamchatka, the primary fishing region, will account for around 75 percent of Russia’s salmon harvest, with a total volume of 383,000 metric tons.

The Sakhalin region, typically the second-largest area for harvest, is expected to reach 77,000 metric tons.