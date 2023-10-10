Russia’s second-largest farmed salmon producer, Russian Salmon, has opened a new RUB 1.1 billion (€10.3 million/$10.9 million) processing plant in Murmansk.

The new facility is located on the Barents Sea in the village of Liinakhamari in Murmansk, and has a production capacity of 165 metric tons of chilled fish per day.

"Our next step is the construction of a smolt plant, which will allow us to provide our Atlantic salmon and trout farms with our own material," Pavel Tikhonov, general director of Russian Salmon, told IntraFish.