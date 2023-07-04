Inarctica, Russia’s largest Atlantic salmon and trout producer, formerly known as Russian Aquaculture, has announced the launch of a program to buy back its own shares on the market.

The program involves the buyback of shares of PJSC "INARKTIKA" for an amount not exceeding RUB 1 billion (€10.6 million/$11.7 million), according to the company’s website.

The repurchase will be carried out by a subsidiary company - LLC "INARKTIKA SZ". The repurchased shares will be used for general corporate purposes, including a management incentive program, the company said.