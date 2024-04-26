Russia expects its wild salmon catch in the country’s far east to almost halve in the forthcoming season, bringing production for the traditional two-year pink salmon cycle into line after a bumper catch in 2023.

The federal fisheries agency Rosrybolovstvo is projecting a wild salmon catch of 320,000 metric tons during the season, which begins on June 1. This would be a decrease of 47.4 percent on the previous year, the agency, said in a statement.

Last year, at 609,000 metric tons, Russia’s Pacific wild salmon harvest was the second-largest on record.