United Arab Emirates (UAE) land-based salmon farmer Ocean Harvest’s new CEO Jawad Jamil sees scale as a key strategy to take the company forward.

The company is preparing to launch its first project in the UAE but is also eyeing the Saudi Arabian and South Korean markets, Jamil told IntraFish.

“The East Asian market is exciting. We are aware of peers starting facilities there, but the market potential is massive and there is enough demand also for us.”

Oslo-listed land-based salmon group Salmon Evolution has partnered with Korea's Dongwon in a bid to establish a 8,400 metric tons capacity farm in the country.