An audit of SalMar's salmon farms in January found deviations and points for improvement on issues relating to risk management and control issues that other companies could learn from, according to a public letter from the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.

Following recent record high mortalities in Norway's farmed salmon industry, the authority is carrying out system audits at six of the country's largest companies to confirm they have the required systems in place to address animal welfare. SalMar was the first to be inspected.