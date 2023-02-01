UK retail giant Tesco is closing all of its remaining fresh fish counters because of a lack of customer demand, the company announced Wednesday.

The group already closed a swath of counters in 2019 as part of a £1.5 billion (€1.7 billion/$2 billion) cost-cutting effort.

Last year, the company announced the closure of a further 317 counters across the country where demand was lowest.

The company's 279 remaining counters will close for good on Feb. 26.

"We have seen a significant decrease in demand for our counters over the last few years, and our customers no longer say they are a significant reason for them to come in store and shop with us," the company said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

The retailer says all all affected workers will be offered alternative roles, although it did not say how many staff work on counters and delis.

Tesco is the leading grocery retailer in the UK with a consistent share of more than 27 percent of the market, and is classed as one of the "big four" supermarkets along with Asda, Sainsbury's, and Morrisons.

With 4,752 stores and 354,000 employees, the company is the 16th most valuable retail brand worldwide.

In 2020, UK supermarket giant Sainsbury's closed its fish counters after reporting a £137 million ($179 million/€51 million) loss in its half year results.

The retailer also closed its meat and deli counters because of what it said is reduced customer demand.

The supermarket had temporarily shuttered fish counters back in March of 2020 at the same time as rival Tesco to reduce costs as COVID lockdowns first hit.