Norway-based salmon companies SinkabergHansen and Ellingsen Seafood are disappointed with the Norwegian government's new 25 percent aquaculture tax on the salmon industry in the country.

On Thursday, the government announced it had reached a final agreement on the rate of the country's new salmon tax, which was initially proposed in September.

"The tax rate is far too high," CEO Line Ellingsen told IntraFish.

But in the midst of the madness, Ellingsen said, it is positive that the tax will be lower than the 40 percent initially proposed and lower than the 35 percent that became a compromise proposal.