Salmon farming trade group Salmon Scotland said Thursday an overhaul of the country's aquaculture regulations will increase the regulatory burden on salmon farmers, contrary to what they were led to believe.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) released details of the new regulatory framework designed to provide greater protection for Scotland's wild salmon population, and the new rules are drawing criticism from the salmon farming sector.

“The Scottish government commissioned Professor Russel Griggs to conduct an independent regulatory assessment; his recommendations were all accepted by ministers and were for better, more streamlined regulation," Salmon Scotland Chief ExecutiveTavish Scott said.