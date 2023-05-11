Norwegian giant SalMar, the world’s second largest salmon farmer, is off to a strong start this year with its operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) climbing 50 percent to NOK 1.9 billion (€164.5 million/$179.8 million) in the first three months, mostly due to the record high salmon prices.

The group’s revenue amounted to NOK 6.8 billion (€588.9 million/$643.7 million), up 45 percent compared with the same quarter a year ago, on a total harvest of 48,500 metric tons. Operational EBIT per kg was NOK 38.80