After two years of minor contractions, global Atlantic salmon production is expected to increase by as much as 5 percent in 2024, predict Rabobank analysts.

Despite the good news, the analysts cautioned the growth could have a downside.

Rabobank global strategist Justin Sherrard, who authored the just released animal protein outlook report, warned of potential dangers following a period of very high prices partly linked to tight supplies and a much higher cost base faced by producers.

"You don't want to go too fast with this rebound.