Land-based salmon farmer Proximar Seafood has taken ownership of the entire facility in Oyama, Japan, marking the end of the company’s construction works of the first commercial Atlantic salmon farming facility built in Japan.
The handover follows the completion of inspections by relevant authorities, third parties and Proximar.
19 September 2023 6:12 GMT Updated 19 September 2023 6:12 GMT
