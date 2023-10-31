Land-based salmon farmer Proximar Seafood has appointed former Mowi and Atlantic Sapphire technical expert Javier Carreno Verdugo as its new production manager.

Carreno Verdugo spent just over a year as head of Mowi's recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) unit before joining Proximar.

Prior to that he worked as growout manager and fish technical assistant during a period covering nearly two and a half years at Atlantic Sapphire in Florida.

His experience also includes a stint at Cermaq Global and various positions in the Chilean salmon industry.

Proximar COO Dharma Rajeswaran said on his Linkedin page that Carreno Verdugo's skills, experience and passion make him a great fit and someone who will make valuable contributions to Proximar's success."

Proximar recently took ownership of the entire facility in Oyama, Japan, marking the end of the company’s construction of the first commercial Atlantic salmon farming facility built in Japan.



In mid August, Proximar announced its first salmon weighed 80 grams, and the company expects to harvest this first batch of fish late next year despite some fish mortality during the last quarter that the company attributed to start-up challenges.