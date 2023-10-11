Last weekend, 2,000 Icelanders gathered in the capital of Reykjavik to protest against Norwegian salmon farming conglomerates and asked the Icelandic government to take immediate action against salmon farming in open netpens.

Iceland's population is 375,900, which means about 0.5 percent of the country attended the protest.

The salmon conglomerates have put wild Icelandic salmon at risk due to poor operational procedures and soft legislation, the protesters said.

The protest came in the wake of an escape from Arctic Fish, which is owned by the world's biggest salmon farmer Norway-based Mowi.