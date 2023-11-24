Liechtenstein-based investment fund Bonafide Wealth Management is putting its faith in Chilean stock listed salmon companies despite rival firms listed in Oslo being valued higher.

"At first glance, it is clear that Norwegian salmon producers are valued significantly higher on the stock exchange than their Chilean competitors," said Bonafide Wealth Management CEO Marco Fiorini. "And so it has been in recent years. There are partly fundamental reasons for this, and partly not."

This is helped by Norway's pioneering status in the salmon industry, higher margins and easier access for investors, Fiorini noted.