The sales process for Norway-based fish health group company STIM is gathering pace as information memoranda have been distributed to potential buyers, and the advisors running the process expect to conclude the deal before the summer.

"We are now at a stage where we are separating the potential buyers that are interested from those that are really interested," ABG Sundal Collier Investment Banker Anders Berntsen told IntraFish.

Norwegian bank ABG Sundal Collier was hired last year to advise on the sales process for the NOK 1.2