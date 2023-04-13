Bondholders for embattled Chilean salmon farmer Nova Austral Chile salmon farmer Nova Austral will meet April 25 to vote on a resolution to address the company's ongoing liquidity challenges.

Nova Austral has been unable to meet its financial obligations and working capital requirements without receiving additional funding, according to a posting from April 7 on Euronext.

Nova Austral, backed by private equity giant Altor, has been in talks to financially restructure the company with secured lenders and bond holders as it tries to address its working capital needs.