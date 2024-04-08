Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Salmon Evolution sold its salmon for more than $10.00 (€9.23) per kilo in the first quarter of this year, as its share of superior grade fish hit an "industry leading" level, the company said.

In an update on Monday, the group said 2024 got off to a strong start with continued good operational performance and harvest results.

Salmon Evolution's total first quarter harvest volume amounted to 901 metric tons head on gutted (HOG) of salmon, with an average live weight of 4.6