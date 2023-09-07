Norwegian land-based salmon farming group Gigante Salmon said Thursday it expects construction of its farm in Rodoy, Norway, to now cost an extra NOK 200 million ($18.6 million/€17.4 million), driving up the total cost of the farm to NOK 645 million ($60 million/€56.2
Price tag for building Gigante Salmon's land-based farm jumps $18.6 million
This will not change the progress plan with the first fish ready for harvest at the end of 2024," the company said.
7 September 2023 15:37 GMT Updated 7 September 2023 15:39 GMT
By