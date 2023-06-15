Mitsubishi-owned salmon giant Cermaq has reported a possible salmon escape at its Kristianneset facility in Norway.

During a routine check, Cermaq found a hole in one of our netpens at the site in Masoy, in northern Norway, Cermaq Communications Manager Astrid Aam told IntraFish.



"We have no indications of escaped fish, but in accordance with standard procedure, we have reported the incident as a suspicion of escape," Aam said.

"We have not captured any fish in the recapture nets, and we cannot confirm that fish have actually escaped," she said.