Icelandic popstar Bjork has released a song which will be used in her fight against Iceland's growing industrialized salmon farming industry.

The proceeds from the song will be donated to activists opposing the industry in Iceland, including legal fees for protestors.

In an Instagram post, written in Spanish, Bjork describes Iceland's nature as "one of the most intact in the world" saying that "when businessmen began to buy farms dedicated to fish farming in most of the fjords it was a great shock, a great surprise and the main topic and of great concern that was discussed this past summer."