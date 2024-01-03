Politicians from Scotland's green party are calling for the country's salmon farming sector to be reviewed "as a matter of urgency" amid what they say is a "slow pace of reform" in the under-fire industry.

Ariane Burgess, a Green Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP), has written to Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon calling for urgent talks on tackling problems in the industry.

Burgess, the MSP for Highlands and Islands since 2021, said the increasing numbers of farmed fish deaths, disease and suffering in Scotland’s waters indicate that conditions are deteriorating amid delays in industry reform.