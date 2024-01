Icelandic police have dropped their investigation into Mowi-owned Icelandic salmon farmer Arctic Fish over a large escape that took place in August, saying there was "no basis" for continuing the probe.

Two small holes (20 x 30 centimeters) were discovered in the net of a cage in Kvigindisdalur in Patreksfjordur, Iceland, on Aug. 20. At the time there were about 70,000 salmon in the cage that were at an average size of 5.5 kilograms. An estimated 3,500 fish escaped, said the company.