Commercial harvests of pink salmon in Alaska's Prince William Sound, one of the key harvesting areas for the fish, are expected to be down from last year, according to projections from the Alaska Department of Fish & Game (ADF&G).

A lower harvest is good news for Alaska salmon producers who are struggling under the weight of excess inventories of the fish and weak consumer markets at home and abroad.

The projected Prince William Sound commercial harvest of 20.53 million fish is less than half of the 46.28