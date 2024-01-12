Peter Pan Seafood said Friday it remains committed to the Alaska seafood sector a day after it temporarily closed its plant in King Cove, Alaska, for the winter season.

"This is an unfortunate but temporary step. We will be open for the 2024 "B" season, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to Alaska, our fleet, and the communities where we do business," said a statement sent Tuesday from the Peter Pan Seafood management team.

The plant closure for the "A" season comes on top of major Alaska processor Trident announcing in December it is selling four of its seafood plants in the state as it also looks to restructure its business.