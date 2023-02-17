Prices for fresh farmed Norwegian salmon are up sharply for the second consecutive week as market players face tight supplies headed into next week.

One exporter summed up the market to IntraFish in a text: "Crazy prices."

Buyers are reportedly paying between NOK 107-115 (€9.73-€10.46/$10.35-$11.13) per kilogram for salmon weighing 3-6 kg -- a major jump from last week, when sources reported prices ranging from NOK 92-100 (€8.36-€9.09/$8.90-$9.67).

One exporter told IntraFish onFriday afternoon he had yet to purchase fish for next week, and was instead waiting to see how the market panned out.