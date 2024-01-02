The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded just over $9 million (€8.2 million) in contracts for the purchase of frozen salmon fillets and canned pink salmon.

The salmon will supply child nutrition and other federal food distribution programs around the United States beginning in February and through August.

Oregon-based Pacific Seafood's Dulcich Inc. received over $1.8 million (€1.6 million) to provide 252,000 pounds of frozen wild salmon fillets across United States.

Seattle-based OBI Seafoods received $568,480 (€518,978) to provide 10,640 cases of canned pink salmon for the food distribution program.

Silver Bay Seafoods received $80,000 (€73,000) to provide 1,520 cases of canned pink salmon to programs in New Mexico.

Trident Seafoods received around $6.6 million (€6 million) to supply 141,360 cases of canned pink salmon to programs around the country.

Driven by large catches of pink salmon, Alaska fishermen harvested just over 230 million salmon (919.7 million pounds) in 2023, a 43 percent increase over last year.

The 2024 Southeast Alaska pink salmon harvest is expected to be around 19 million fish, which would make it an average season, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G).

A lower harvest is good news for Alaska salmon producers who are struggling under the weight of excess inventories of the fish and weak consumer markets at home and abroad.